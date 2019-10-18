Jasper Welcomes New Digestive Care Center Facility

Jasper is home to a new Digestive Care Center facility. More than 200 people showed up Thursday at the grand opening and ribbing cutting ceremony for the new facility.

The 12,000 square foot facility features a surgery center and office with state-of-the-art technology and more efficient operations. Digestive Care Center has served the Tri-State area for more than 40 years and will continue to provide quality, compassionate care close to home.

“We’re happy to introduce our latest accomplishment to the community and those who helped bring this project to fruition,” said Michael Snyder, MD of Digestive Care Center. “The grand opening represents new opportunities for our patients and the community of Jasper and we are happy to finally welcome patients and their families through our doors.”

Digestive Care Center will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. and is located at 647 West 2nd Street, Jasper.

Digestive Care Center is dedicated to providing better outcomes through the best possible care. To improve the lives of our patients. For The BetterSM.

