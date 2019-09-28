Jasper Teenager Charged in Robbery

Evansville Police have arrested a Jasper teenager on robbery charges stemming from an overnight incident.

Records show Wesley Potts, 18, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

EPD was dispatched to a hold up in progress in the 1400 block of East Virginia Street around 12 a.m. Saturday after the victim called 911 saying he had been robbed.

That victim took to snap chat late Friday to ask if anyone nearby could give him a ride. The victim told detectives that an acquaintance responded to his snap chat and offered to pick him up.

Inside a van that arrived on East Virginia Street to pickup the victim, police say they were several other juveniles, including Potts.

After the driver asked the victim for gas money, he then grabbed a baseball bat.

The victim ran off but was tackled from behind, having both his shoes and backpack taken.

Police eventually located the van at Kentucky Ave. and Walnut Street with four juveniles and Potts inside the vehicle.

During a police interview, authorities said Potts admitted to knocked the victim down and taking both his shoes and backpacks.

When detectives asked Potts why he pushed the victim, he told them his friend wanted to rob the juvenile because he didn’t like him.

Potts is currently lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

