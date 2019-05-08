Jasper Residence Decimated by Fire

Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at a residence east of Jasper. The Celestine Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire in the 800 block of CR 330 East Wednesday afternoon.

Three fire departments from surrounding areas assisted CFD with containing the fire. The homeowner had to escape through a window to get out of the house. Red Cross was also on scene to help the homeowner out.

The fire was contained within three hours but the residence was decimated in the blaze.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The state fire marshal will be on scene Thursday morning.

