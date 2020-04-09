Jasper Receives Over $200,000 to Assist With Road Improvement Project

The City of Jasper has received a Community Crossing Matching Grant totaling $264,162.50 to assist with road improvements.

The grant, which was issued through the Indiana Department of Transportation, will be directed to the Portersville Rd. project. The project will include the widening of Portersville Rd., the installation and replacement of storm sewers and the installation of a pedestrian path.

The project, which was planned with the Greater Jasper School Corporation, is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

