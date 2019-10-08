Jasper Promotes David Burger to JPD Sergeant

The Jasper Board of Public Works & Safety Tuesday morning appointed Jasper Officer David Burger to the position of Sergeant.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide said during the interview process Sgt. Burger reinforced his passion as a career police officer and desire to impact the City of Jasper and its citizens in a valued leadership role. “I have no doubt he will serve the community well in his new position as Sergeant.”

Sgt. Chief Nathan J. Schmitt says, “We have a department full of great employees, but David Burger exemplifies the qualities we were looking for in a supervisor.”

Burger has served with JPD as a patrolman since 2013. In addition to his duties of patrol, Burger is a physical tactics instructor, Taser instructor, ALICE active shooter response instructor, and Field Training Officer.

He serves on the Southern Indiana Law Enforcement Training Council as a board member and is a member of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Prior to serving JPD, Burger was an officer with the IU Police Department and has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Courtesy of the City of Jasper

