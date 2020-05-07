Jasper Police K9 Receives Body Armor Donation

The Jasper Police Department’s K9, Mack, was gifted a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club NY and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by SICDTC, Staten Island, NY”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement across the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,867 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. A donation comes with a five-year warranty.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. by clicking here.

Comments

comments