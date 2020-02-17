Jasper Police Department’s K9 Mack Receives Body Armor Donation

A K9 officer with the Jasper Police Department (JPD) will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Mack of the JPD will receive the vest, which is sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club NY. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by SICDTC, Staten Island, NY”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,700 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

You can learn how to sponsor a protective vest for a K9 officer through the Vested Interest in K9s website here.

