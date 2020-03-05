Jasper Native & West Point Cadet Shares His Story With Students

Jasper native, Tate Blessinger graduated high school in 2016. Next May he will graduate from the prestigious United States Military Academy, also known as West Point.

But his road to West Point was not the one he had always dreamed of. Blessinger was originally rejected from his dream school.

After a year at college, Blessinger re-applied through the long and strenuous process and was accepted.

He is home for spring break this week talking with students in the Tri-State about pursuing their goals and not giving up on their dreams.

Blessinger joined Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning to share his story.

