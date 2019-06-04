Jasper Man Federally Charged for Stealing $98K From Knox Co.

A Jasper man has been federally charged for stealing from Knox County. Josh Minkler, the United States Attorney, announced Tuesday that Mark Schmitt, 65, of Jasper was charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Schmitt was an Assistant Director and Accountant for ATTIC Incorporated, a non-profit organization located in Knox County. The company received federal funds for its programs that assist disabled individuals in the community.

From May 1st, 2018 to October 31st, 2018 Schmitt transferred $98,000 from the non-profit to a personal account he controlled and used for his own benefit.

He faces a possible sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by the Evansville Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

