Jasper Man Dies After Falling Into Lake

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a Jasper man who died after falling into a lake near Holland.

Officials say according to witnesses, several people were swimming in a lake on private property when the victim fell from an elevated diving structure and hit his head before entering the water. The other swimmers attempted to rescue him, but were unable to.

Dubois County Dispatch received the call of the missing swimmer a little after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers say a diver was able to recover the victim at 4:16 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday and the name of the victim will be released once there is confirmation of family notification.

Responding agencies included the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Huntingburg EMS, Holland Fire Department, Dubois County Coroner’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers.

