Jasper Man Arrested for Child Molestation

An Jasper man remains behind bars in Dubois County Jail for child molestation charges.

Jasper Police said that 34-year-old Scott Moore will face charges of Child Molesting and Sexual Battery following an arrest Wednesday.

Police investigated a case of inappropriate touching of a juvenile victim.

Jasper Police, along with assistance of Indiana State Police, were able to locate Moore and take him into custody without incident.

He is currently being held on no bond.

