An investigation by the Jasper Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Dubois County man.

61-year old Dexter Hensley was arrested at 5 PM central time and charged with child molestation and sexual battery.

Jasper police was notified that Hensley was involved in an alleged inappropriate touching incident with juvenile females. The investigation determined that enough evidence was available to warrant an arrest.

Hensley is currently booked at the Dubois County Security Center.

