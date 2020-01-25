Jasper Man Arrested After “Brief Standoff”

One man was arrested after trying to flee from officers early Saturday.

The Jasper Police Department says that officers saw a vehicle disregard a stop sign just before 3:30 a.m. When officers tried pulling over the car, the driver, 53-year-old John Hilgeforst of Jasper started driving away.

According to a press release, Hilgefort reportedly struck a mailbox near the Division Road and 400 West intersection, where officers were able to stop him.

Authorities say a “brief standoff” followed after he was stopped.

Hilgefort was taken into custody on a number of charges including reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, OWI, and disorderly conduct.

He’s currently being held in the Dubois County Jail.

