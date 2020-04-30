Jasper, Indiana: Tornado Warning Siren System Test on May 1

The Jasper Police Department has issued a reminder to the citizens of Jasper, Indiana, that Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m., there will be a monthly test of the Tornado Warning Siren System.

At 4:00 p.m. on May 1, all 10 sirens in the city of Jasper will be activated.

This comes as another test in a series of monthly tests.

The first day of each month has been designated by the Jasper Police Department and the Board of Public Works as the official Tornado Warning Siren System test time.

