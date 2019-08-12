Jasper Engines & Transmissions Expands Into Texas

Jasper Engines & Transmissions is expanding into Texas!

The company announced on Monday its newest location is at 603 County Road 7150 in Lubbock.

The 9,375 square foot Lubbock facility will have diesel air and fuel components in its inventory, and the capacity for up to 650 units, including gas and diesel engines, transmissions and differentials.

Jasper Engines & Transmissions currently has 48 branch offices and distribution centers in 28 states.

