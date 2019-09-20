Jasper Council Green Lights Food Trunks

Following a hearing and discussion at Jasper City Council meeting, Councilmembers approved Mobile Food Vendors to do business in the City of Jasper. The ordinance will go into effect on Tuesday, October 1st.

Mayor Vonderheide believes the ordinance is going to provide the community access to diverse food sources. He also mentioned that food trucks are a low-cost entry into the local scene. “If they establish themselves well with a food truck, then they sometimes have a brick and mortar, and they’ll invest in the community – especially if the market’s there for them.”

People interested in being a vendor will need to obtain a mobile food permit from the Dubois County Health Department and the City of Jasper.

You can obtain the application from each entity’s website.

Comments

comments