Jasper Is Closing All Public Buildings Monday at 4 P.m.

Effective Monday at 4 p.m., the City of Jasper will close all city buildings to the public. This closure is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time:

is essential business, it will be available by appointment only. Park Department playground equipment will be closed.

All police, fire and emergency services will remain operational.

scheduled. The City is striving to balance generally applicable open-door laws with public health guidelines for large gatherings. Rules concerning conduct of public meetings is subject to change, as we receive advice from National, State, and Local officials. Utility bills may be paid by mail, placed in the drop off box outside of City Hall, or go

through the drive-through located off Jackson Street.

Department Phone Numbers:

Street Department – 812-482-1130

Park and Recreation Department – 812-482-5959

Utility Business Office – 812-482-9131

Gas and Water Department – 812-482-5252

Electric Department – 812-482-6881

Wastewater Dept – 812-482-3277

Arts Department – 812-482-3070

Police Department – 812-482-225

Fire Department – 812-482-1741

City Hall (Legal, Engineering, Planning, Clerk-Treasurer) – 812-482-4255

