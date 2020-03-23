CoronavirusIndiana

Jasper Is Closing All Public Buildings Monday at 4 P.m.

Effective Monday at 4 p.m., the City of  Jasper will close all city buildings to the public.  This closure is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time:

  • City employees will be working and available to answer phone calls and emails. If there
    is essential business, it will be available by appointment only.
  • Park Department playground equipment will be closed.
  • All police, fire and emergency services will remain operational.
  • Trash pick-up will continue as usual, unless otherwise notified. We also ask that you
    please do not leave any additional “bulk” items outside at this time.
  • Meetings such as City Council, Board of Works and Safety, etc., will continue as
    scheduled. The City is striving to balance generally applicable open-door laws with
    public health guidelines for large gatherings. Rules concerning conduct of public
    meetings is subject to change, as we receive advice from National, State, and Local
    officials.
  • Utility bills may be paid by mail, placed in the drop off box outside of City Hall, or go
    through the drive-through located off Jackson Street.

Department Phone Numbers:

  • Street Department – 812-482-1130
  • Park and Recreation Department – 812-482-5959
  • Utility Business Office – 812-482-9131
  • Gas and Water Department – 812-482-5252
  • Electric Department – 812-482-6881
  • Wastewater Dept – 812-482-3277
  • Arts Department – 812-482-3070
  • Police Department – 812-482-225
  •  Fire Department – 812-482-1741
  • City Hall (Legal, Engineering, Planning, Clerk-Treasurer) – 812-482-4255

 

