CoronavirusIndiana
Jasper Is Closing All Public Buildings Monday at 4 P.m.
Effective Monday at 4 p.m., the City of Jasper will close all city buildings to the public. This closure is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time:
- City employees will be working and available to answer phone calls and emails. If there
is essential business, it will be available by appointment only.
- Park Department playground equipment will be closed.
- All police, fire and emergency services will remain operational.
- Trash pick-up will continue as usual, unless otherwise notified. We also ask that you
please do not leave any additional “bulk” items outside at this time.
- Meetings such as City Council, Board of Works and Safety, etc., will continue as
scheduled. The City is striving to balance generally applicable open-door laws with
public health guidelines for large gatherings. Rules concerning conduct of public
meetings is subject to change, as we receive advice from National, State, and Local
officials.
- Utility bills may be paid by mail, placed in the drop off box outside of City Hall, or go
through the drive-through located off Jackson Street.
Department Phone Numbers:
- Street Department – 812-482-1130
- Park and Recreation Department – 812-482-5959
- Utility Business Office – 812-482-9131
- Gas and Water Department – 812-482-5252
- Electric Department – 812-482-6881
- Wastewater Dept – 812-482-3277
- Arts Department – 812-482-3070
- Police Department – 812-482-225
- Fire Department – 812-482-1741
- City Hall (Legal, Engineering, Planning, Clerk-Treasurer) – 812-482-4255