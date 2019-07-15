Jasper Business Owners Protest Proposed Jail Location

The normally quiet Jasper community is now raising its voice, pushing back against a controversial Dubois County proposal to expand the local jail.

The Old National Bank at Sixth and Mill is one of three proposed sites for the jail expansion. But it’s also the one attracting the most attention.

Ann Knies has been a small business owner in downtown Jasper for 14 years, and says it’s always been quiet and peaceful.

“When you’ve got businesses that have been around for almost 100 years, we’ve got a lot of stability downtown, we’ve got a lot of diversity downtown. It’s thriving,” Knies explained.

She’s one of many business owners who are worried the presence of a jail down the street will change that.

“It doesn’t give a good image of a very vibrant shopping district and then you have a jail so close to its proximity,” she continued.

Knies explained that those downtown are mostly local businesses not franchises. She added that moving locations is not feasible, nor good for the culture they’ve established in this small town shopping district.

“We have a wonderful police force and sheriff’s department but things can happen,” she worried.

Knies’ business also takes part in sponsorships for the community. She feared that events–especially for kids–might be impacted.

“Anything that’s that close,” she said of the jail, “we have even seen people escape that’s going into that court.”

The downtown location marks one of three proposals, needed because of the demands of overcrowding.

“We’re over capacity, and when we’re over capacity, we’re out of compliance with what those jail laws are,” explained Dubois County Commission President Chad Blessinger. “Also, when we’re over capacity, it’s not good for the inmates. There’s more fights, there’s more health issues. It’s not good for the jail staff as well.”

But those working and living here are making their own demands, something that the county commissioners say they are hearing loud and clear.

“Some people don’t like various locations or the cost of it which is completely understandable. When you build a building of this magintude, its very expensive so we’re very cognizant of that. Whatever we’re going to do, we’re going to be respectful of the taxpayer’s money,” Blessinger stated.

The hearing was meant as informational and an opportunity for the community to give feedback. Further meetings to narrow down the proposals and vote are forthcoming.

