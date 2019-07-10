Jaspar, Indiana Part of National Protests Planned on Border Crisis

As the debate on immigration continues, people across the nation are taking a stand with protests planned in countless cities on Friday, July 12th.

Organizers are hoping Friday’s Lights of Liberty Events will shed light on the conditions at detention centers along the southern border.

Here locally, activists in Jaspar, Indiana are among those holding a candlelight vigil.

Many are calling for changes to what has been described as inhumane treatment of migrant children being held by immigration officials at border facilities.

Recent reports from Democrats visiting the centers say children do not have access to showers, toothbrushes, clean clothing and in some cases enough food.

Jasper’s Lights for Liberty Vigil will start at 8:30 pm at the Dubois County Courthouse.

The gathering will include statements by local advocates and people impacted by the current border crisis.

Comments

comments