Recently dubbed the American Country Music Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean will be taking the stage at the Ford Center on May 9th during his 2019 “Ride All Night” tour.

Named after one of the most intriguing tracks off his number one selling album Rearview Town, Aldean has tapped Kane Brown as direct support for the full-throttle run along with Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver as they trek to over 30 cities nationwide.

