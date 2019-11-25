Jason Aldean Partners With Bar Louie for Special Live Performance

Join country singer Jason Aldean as he celebrates the release of his ninth studio album, 9, at your local Bar Louie.

Aldean has partnered with over 100 Bar Louie locations for an exclusive, first-of-its-kind concert event, titled “9 at 9”, broadcasted from Jason Aldean’s Restaurant and Rooftop Bar.

The concert will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 9 p.m. eastern time. Participating Bar Louie locations will only be able to hear this live broadcast.

The special set will feature songs from Aldean’s latest album as well as the stories behind the music.

