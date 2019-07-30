Japaris Baker to Be Charged With Henderson Murder

A Henderson man will face a murder charge in the shooting death of an Evansville man. Henderson Police has stated that they have charged 18-year-old Japaris Baker with the murder of 18-year-old Jaiwaun Wadlington.

The shooting took place near the Thomason Banquet Hall in the 700 block of Atkinson Street in Henderson on July 28th. Witnesses said that an argument broke out between folks who live in Henderson and folks who live in Evansville.

Baker stated that he was about to start firing his weapon and fired several rounds from a nearby intersection towards Wadlington and two others, Travon Garrett and Johnel Henderson. Both Garrett and Henderson were both shot in the leg and taken to area hospitals. Wadlington was shot in the back of his head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally, Baker is facing 1st Degree and 2nd Degree Assault charges. He is scheduled for arraignment in Henderson County District Court on July 30th at 11 a.m.

