January Marijuana Sales Generate $10.4 Million in Illinois Tax Revenue

The state of Illinois generated nearly $10.5 million in taxes from marijuana sales in January, putting the state back on track to surpass estimates for the first six months of the year.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, marijuana sales created $7,332,058 in cannabis taxes and $3,147,928.29 in sales taxes in the first month of legal recreational weed in Illinois.

Those numbers add up to be $10,479,986.29 – just short of $10.5 million.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker estimated that the state would collect $28 million in cannabis taxes by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, but with the high sales numbers that have been produced in Illinois, the state is now on track to surpass Pritzker’s estimation.

The tax on cannabis purchases from dispensaries varies depending on the form and potency of marijuana being sold. Flower-based products with a THC level of 35% or less are taxed at 10%. All weed-infused products like edibles are taxed at 20%, and flower-based products with THC levels above 35% are taxed at 25%.

