Jamey Johnson in Concert Tomorrow!

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is *one of the greatest country singers of our time,* according to the Washington Post.

He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs.

His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification.

In addition, he won two Song of the Year Trophies, for *Give It Away* and *In Color,*both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and in 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran.

The Grammy-nominated Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.

You can catch him tomorrow at Old National Events Plaza, tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

