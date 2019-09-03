Jail Offers Video Visits for Inmates

Dubois County Jail inmates are now able to interact with their family through video. They can enjoy this type of visitation from their home or a kiosk at the jail. It’s replacing the old visitation method, giving inmates’ loved ones more flexibility.

Dubois County Jail officials used to choose a day and time where loved ones could visit an inmate every week.

“If you were in a certain cell block, you only had 45 minutes to visit your loved one and they had to come on-site to do it and that was it,” says Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter.

A company called Combined Public Communications installed a video kiosk in every cell block for the inmates to use. They also installed two kiosks in the visitation booth for their loved ones.

“They can talk to them for 20 minutes at a time, and then it has to be re-updated, but it can be unlimited,” says Sheriff Kleinhelter.

Family members and friends of inmates, who have been approved to visit, have the option to do video visits from their phones between 7 AM and 10 PM often as they would like. They can use the video kiosks in the visitation booth between 8 AM and 10 PM.

“There’s inmates that like being able to see their families several times a day,” says Dubois County Jailer Kayla Denk.

Although, family members do have to pay 20 cents per minute if they call from outside of the jail’s visitation booth. Calling from the kiosk at the jail’s visitation booth is free for the first 45 minutes per week.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says loved ones who live out of town have been appreciating this option.

“We have an inmate who has a loved one in Hawaii, and that allows them to see each other versus just a telephone call,” says Sheriff Kleinhelter.

One jailer says this has also cut down on foot traffic in the jail, and it is taking some pressure off families.

“I know there are families who have crazy working hours,” says Dubois County Jailer Kayla Denk.

She says giving inmates the opportunity to see family members more often is also giving them hope.

“It keeps them going to AA meetings, keeps them going to church, and it reminds them that they really do have something other than being in jail to look forward to when they get out,” says Denk.

The videos are monitored by law enforcement and the company providing this service. Sheriff Kleinhelter says so far, they haven’t had to terminate any calls due to illegal or inappropriate activity.

You can make an account to visit with a Dubois County inmate here.

