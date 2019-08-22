Jack Daniel’s Creates Special Bottle in Honor of Fallen Indiana Officer

Jack Daniel’s is honoring the memory of a fallen Indiana officer with a special edition bottle.

Officer Rob Pitts’ brother shared photos of the special bottle. He released the following statement thanking Jack Daniel’s.

I’ve kept this to myself, other than family, for a while now. Jack Daniels has made me a bottle in honor of my brother. I can not begin to explain how much this means to me. For a company such as this to do something like this. I have no words. Jack Daniels dedicated eight men to work on this bottle. I was fortunate enough to be able to meet Kevin Sanders, himself. The Jack Daniels barell man. The guy that put his final approval on this bottle. It was an honor to be able to give Kevin, a challenge coin and bracelet with Rob’s name on it. It’s another way that I know Rob will never be forgotten. On behalf of me and my family, thank you! #196