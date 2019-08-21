J.B. Pritzker Signs Immigration Tenant Protection Act Into Law

A new bill that would enact protections for immigrants who rent property has been signed into Illinois law. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Immigration Tenant Protection Act into legislation Wednesday morning, prohibiting landlords from evicting a tenant based on their citizenship or immigration status.

Additionally, landlords are prohibited from intimidating tenants by disclosing or threatening to disclose a tenant’s citizenship or immigration status to any person, entity or immigration or law enforcement agency.

If the landlord engages in any prohibited conduct, the tenant may bring a civil action to seek any of the following remedies: actual damages for injury or loss suffered, a civil penalty up to $2,000 for each violation payable to the tenant, reasonable attorney’s fees and other equitable relief as the court may deem appropriate and just.

Senate Bill 1290 takes effect immediately.

