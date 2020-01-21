Ivy Tech Truck Driving School Now Open for Enrollment

The Ivy Tech Truck Driving School is now open for enrollment for individuals living in the Perry County region.

Through the program, students can earn their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in four weeks.

“Ivy Tech is excited to offer this opportunity locally,” said Kyla Dowell, executive director of Ivy Tech’s Workforce Development. “With hundreds of local haul and over-the-road driving positions going unfilled in the area, Ivy Tech is offering this program to serve this major local need.”

The cost of the program is $4,100. Payment options include self-pay and third-party pay via employer sponsorship, grant funding, Veterans Affairs, WorkOne and other sources. Full funding may be available to those who qualify through WorkOne and the school is Veterans Affairs approved.

Individuals must be 18-years-old and possess a valid driver’s license to enroll.

The next class will begin on February 3, 2020.

Training is located at the Perry County Port Authority.

You can learn more about Ivy Tech’s newest program on Ivy Tech’s website here.

For any questions or to register by phone, call (812) 429-9868.

