Ivy Tech to Offer College 101 Night

High school students, parents, and adults interested in learning more about going to college will have an opportunity to speak to representatives at College 101 Night at Ivy Tech Community College.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its Evansville campus on First Avenue.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the building and see what Ivy Tech has to offer including certificate programs, affordable tuition, and transfer options.

The event is free to the public. Participants are encouraged to RSVP prior to attending the event.

