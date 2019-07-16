Ivy Tech Receives $500k Grant to Prepare Students for Success in College

Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville is the recipient of a $500,000 grant given by the Old National Bank Foundation.

The community college announced Wednesday the funding the would go towards innovative programs that will help high school students prepare for their future.

Ivy Tech also announced the rollout of its new program, Pathway Plus in August. The program aims to prepare students for high-wage, high-demand careers that exist in our communities by allowing them to complete a college degree by the time they graduate from high school.

For additional information about Pathways Plus, click here.

