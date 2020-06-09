Ivy Tech Offering Free Classes and Training to 10,000 Indiana Residents

As a way to support Hoosiers seeking next step job and career solutions, Ivy Tech is offering free classes and training to 10,000 Indiana residents.

According to Ivy Tech, the classes and training available covers a variety of subjects and job fields and are a great way to take that first step or next step towards earning a degree or certificate.

For now, the program is offering options in Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT), and Business and Cross-Sector. Ivy Tech plans to expand the list of available courses and training categories nearly every day, according to their website.

“At Ivy Tech Community College we are committed to supporting and growing the workforce, throughout our communities, by providing solutions for job seekers and employers,” the college’s website said.

To be one of the 10,000 participants to sign up for the free classes and training, visit https://www.ivytech.edu/10kclasses/ by clicking on the link.

Please Note: This opportunity is for Indiana residents only.

