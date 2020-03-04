Ivy Tech Names Daniela Vidal Chancellor of Evansville Campus

Ivy Tech Community College has announced the name of their newly appointed Evansville campus chancellor.

Daniela Vidal has been named the new chancellor of the Evansville campus, Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann announced on Wednesday.

Ellspermann welcomed Vidal and cited many of her areas of accomplishment that will benefit Ivy Tech.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniela. Her higher education, economic development, innovation and entrepreneurship experience will serve her well as we continue to reshape the college and programming to meet the changing needs of southwest Indiana communities, employers, and, most importantly, our students,” said Ellspermann in a statement.

Ellspermann also noted her thanks to Kelly Cozart for her leadership as interim chancellor. “She has been instrumental in moving the campus forward during this period of transition and we are thankful she will return to her leadership role as Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs at the Evansville campus,” she said.

Vidal will begin her work with Ivy Tech on March 16, 2020, in replacement of former Ivy Tech Chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel, who left the college in November following his five years of service.

The Ivy Tech Community College campus in Evansville serves a 10-county region with additional sites located in Princeton and Tell City.

Comments

comments