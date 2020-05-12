Ivy Tech Community College Postpones Commencement Ceremony

Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville has announced that the Commencement Ceremony, which was originally planned for May 8, is now postponed until Friday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m., at the Ford Center.

The Ivy Tech Commencement Ceremony will celebrate the graduation of approximately 1,400 students from Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Summer 2020 classes.

“We are extremely proud and excited for our students to be finishing, despite all the challenges they have faced,” said Daniela Vidal, chancellor of Evansville’s Ivy Tech campus. “We considered a virtual ceremony and other options, but felt our students deserved to have an in-person ceremony if at all possible.”

According to Vidal, the ceremony’s newly scheduled October 16 date will be contingent upon social distancing requirements in the State of Indiana.

