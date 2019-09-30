Ivy Tech Community College Hosting Community Resource Fair

Ivy Tech Community College is finding ways to give back to the community and to spread the message of inclusion in the Tri-State.

Monday, the school hosted a disability summit, featuring guest speakers with different types of disabilities, who shared their stories and answered questions from the audience.

Ivy tech hosts events throughout the year, that the public is welcome to attend free of charge.

A community resource fair is set for Wednesday, October 9th.

This event will give people a chance to learn more about local agencies and services you may be eligible for or talk to representatives about volunteer opportunities.

It will take place at the Lamkin Center for Learning & Student Success.

For more information, visit Ivy Tech Evansville

