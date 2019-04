As part of Earth Day, this month’s Early College Ivy Tech Lecture Series will feature a presentation on global warming.

The lecture, “Climate Change: What We Know and How We Know It”, will be held on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. in Vectren Auditorium and will be presented by EVSC’s Early College High School math and science teacher Jon Schrage.

The event is free and open to the public.

