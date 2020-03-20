IU Student Test Positive for Coronavirus

A students that attends Indiana University but lives off campus tested positive for COVID-19, the Monroe County Health Department announced Friday.

According to Fox 59, the patient came to the Indiana University Health Center on March 13 for a flu-like illness. A positive test came back that Friday morning, and the patient was notified.

Officials said the patient has been in isolation off campus since March 13. The patient is also doing well and has minimal symptoms at this point.

The Health Department said it is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana University to make sure the public continues to stay updated.

