IU to Sell Beer and Wine at Football Games

Indiana University Athletics has retained Bloomington-based Upland Brewery for its pilot program to sell beer and wine in Memorial Stadium during the 2019 football season. Upland was selected through an open, competitive university-administered procurement process.

With the adoption of the pilot program consistent with Indiana University’s Service of Alcohol Policy, Indiana joins a rapidly growing list of schools in the Big Ten and around the country serving alcohol in public areas of sporting events to fans 21 years of age and older. Six Big Ten schools will sell beer and/or wine in public areas at its home football games this fall – Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers. Approximately half of the schools from the Power 5 conferences will sell beer and/or wine at their home football games this fall.

“We pride ourselves on listening to our fans as we continue to work to enhance the gameday experience at Memorial Stadium, and we believe they will enjoy this new option,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. “We have worked closely with our campus leadership throughout the planning stages to put together a thoughtful plan for beer and wine sales. Our main goals with this initiative have been to enhance the gameday experience for our fans and reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium. I believe our plan will accomplish that.”

The pilot program will include provisions to encourage responsible fan behavior and promote alcohol safety. Every purchaser (who appears to be younger than 50) will be required to present a valid, government-issued photographic identification documenting that he or she is 21, for every purchase of beer or wine. The sale of beer and wine will end at the conclusion of the third quarter. Purchases will be limited to two drinks per transaction. No beer or wine will be served to a visibly intoxicated person. No beer or wine will be sold in the stadium bowl. All servers will have a current, active and valid training certification. IU Athletics is establishing a designated driver awareness program to encourage fans to plan ahead if they intend to consume alcohol on game day. Ten percent of the net beer and wine public sales revenue will go to the Indiana University Division of Student Affairs to support alcohol safety programming.

Beginning with the Hoosiers’ Sept. 7 home opener against Eastern Illinois, beer and wine will be available for purchase by fans over 21 years of age at a variety of locations throughout Memorial Stadium, including most of the existing, general concession stand areas (including in Sample Terrace), a temporary stand located near the North End Zone facility, a concession trailer located in the northeast concourse area, and new, specialty kiosks positioned along the stadium’s East, West and North Concourses.

Upland Brewery will offer a variety of options at every point of service: $7 Domestic Beer, 16 ounce cans (Bud Light and Coors Light); $8 Craft/Premium Beer, 16 ounce cans (Champagne Velvet, Dragonfly IPA, and Corona Lager); and $9 Wine, 250 ml cans (Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend). In addition, Upland may offer other brands at its specialty kiosks such as Upland Wheat. Cups will be made available upon a purchaser’s request. These prices are consistent with those charged at the IU Auditorium, are the lowest in the Big Ten, and are also less than those charged by the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium and Butler University at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

IU Athletics formed a task force to oversee issues surrounding the service of beer and wine at Memorial Stadium this fall. The members of the task force are Vice Provost and Dean of Students Dave O’Guinn, Associate Vice President and Superintendent for Public Safety Ben Hunter, Associate General Counsel James Nussbaum, and Senior Associate Athletic Director for Administration and External Relations Stephen Harper.

When originally considering this pilot program, Indiana University Athletics commissioned the consulting firm Wasserman to study the desirability of introducing beer and wine sales in public areas at its home football games. In examining more than 50 other schools that sell alcohol to the general public at their stadiums, Wasserman’s study found that its introduction resulted in improved game-day experience and attendance (with overall attendance at sporting events on the decline nationally, the introduction of alcohol sales has reversed that trend at numerous schools); and a reduction in alcohol-related incidents and safety issues in the stadium (as an example, Ohio State University reported a 65 percent drop in alcohol-related incidents the first year it served alcohol to the general public, while West Virginia reported a 35 percent decline). Indiana University has subsequently retained The Bigelow Companies, Inc., to assist with establishing best in class policies and procedures for selling beer and wine at Memorial Stadium.

Fans continue to be encouraged to alert IU Athletics about inappropriate or unruly behavior by either calling or texting 812-369-MYIU (6948) and reporting your stadium location. Upon receipt of your message, an Event Services team member and/or law enforcement personnel will assist when necessary.