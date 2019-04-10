IU School of Art Receives $20 Million Landmark Gift

As part of Indiana University’s celebration of IU Day, the Indiana University School of Art, Architecture + Design announced a landmark gift of $20 million from Indiana-based philanthropists Sidney and Lois Eskenazi. This is the largest gift in the school’s history.

The school will be renamed the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design in recognition of the couple’s generosity and longstanding commitment to IU and the arts. The Eskenazis’ gift will provide support for student scholarships, faculty development, academic programs, research initiatives and facility support for the school, which offers degree programs in 14 areas of study.

As part of the gift, a special endowment will be established to fund a new Lois Eskenazi Scholarship for incoming first-year students who are interested in painting. The gift will also support a new “Fund for Excellence” that will be used for scholarships, fellowships, visiting artists and scholars, research funding, equipment, facilities and other special projects.

The Eskenazis’ gift will be included in the $3 billion For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign.

