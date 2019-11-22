IU Professor Will Not Be Fired for Sexist, Homophobic Remarks

An Indiana University professor under fire for “racist, sexist and homophobic” comments he posted on twitter will keep his job, university officials said.

Eric Rasmusen, a professor of business economics and public policy at IU, came under fire this fire week after a popular Twitter account posted a screenshot of a tweet from Rasmusen in which he shared an article titled “Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably”.

Rasmusen tweeted the article and said, “geniuses are overwhelmingly male because they combine outlier IQ with moderately low Agreeableness and Moderately low Conscientiousness.”

In a statement released by the University Executive Vice President and Provost Lauren Robel, she says, “Professor Eric Rasmusen has, for many years, used his private social media accounts to disseminate his racist, sexist, and homophobic views.”

“I condemn, in the strongest terms, Professor Rasmusen’s views on race, gender, and sexuality, and I think others should condemn them,” adding his views are “stunningly ignorant” and “bigoted.”

According to Robel, Rasmusen has used slurs against women and claimed they don’t belong in academia. He’s also said Black students are unqualified to attend elite institutions and are inferior to academically to White students.

Rasmusen, who has been teaching at IU since 1992, published a rebuttal to Robel’s statement.

“I’m proudly conservative, yes, and I’m sure she hates my real opinions too, but she’s got a wrong view of them,” Rasmusen wrote.

He further defended his views by writing: “I oppose admitting people to universities based on their race; I open doors for ladies; I say that sodomy is a sin. I am sure that is enough to qualify me for those insults under the Provost’s personal definitions.”

Rasmusen wrote that he will keep updating his “Twitter Kerfuffle Page,” until the commotion is over.

