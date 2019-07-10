IU Professor Accused of Verbally Abusing Disabled Employee

A petition is circulating at Indiana University to take action against a professor accused of verbally abusing a McDonald’s employee with mental disabilities.

The petition was started on Monday by the IU Neurodiversity Coalition after a video of the incident went viral.

The professor is not being named at this time since no charges have been filed against her.

However, the IU community is reacting to the news saying they’re appalled by the professor’s behavior and they hope it can raise awareness about the issue.

Comments

comments