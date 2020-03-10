IU Halts Face-to-Face Classroom Teaching in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Indiana University announced Tuesday face-to-face classroom teaching will be suspended in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Students on all campuses will be taught remotely for two weeks following spring break, which is scheduled for March 15-22.

Face-to-face teaching will resume on Monday, April 6 though that could change with the evolving situation.

IU reported that two students have self-reported presumptively positive tests for coronavirus after studying aboard, but neither has returned to an IU campus and are receiving care at their homes. Currently, there are no confirmed cases on IU’s campuses.

In addition to the canceling of face-to-face classrooms, IU has implemented several policies:

Unit heads should determine if any staff and faculty members are able to meet their work obligations from home by telecommuting and are in a position to do so.

University-sponsored or affiliated international travel is suspended through April 5. Personal international travel is strongly discouraged given the associated risks of possibly being unable to return for some period if the situation changes. Travelers returning from countries designated Level 2 or 3 by the CDC are subject to 14-day self-quarantine off campus upon return.

University-affiliated domestic travel outside Indiana is suspended through April 5. We encourage all members of the IU community to consider using video conferencing, phones or other means rather than traveling campus-to-campus or elsewhere to meet in person.

Until April 5, visitors to all IU campuses are strongly discouraged. Previously scheduled visits should be postponed, and it is important to keep in mind that travelers from international destinations in CDC-designated Level 2 or 3 countries are subject to the 14-day, off-campus self-quarantine on arrival.

No new non-essential, large events should be scheduled through April 6. For events already scheduled through April 6, organizers are strongly encouraged to immediately consider canceling or rescheduling these. Any large events that it is proposed should continue must seek the approval of the Executive Vice President for the relevant campus or unit. Athletic events will follow the guidance of their Conference Governance and public health officials.

Students are enc

Comments

comments