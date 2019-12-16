IU Fraternity Suspended After Allegations of Racial Slurs

Indiana University has suspended one of its fraternities following allegations of racial slurs.

Fraternity ‘Pi Kappa Phi’ has been placed on an organizational cease and desist after police were notified of an assault and anti-Semitic racial slurs being used at the frat house.

Right now members cannot host or participate in any activities related to the chapter or fraternity.

This comes amid a series of nationwide allegations against Greek life organizations that are feeling increasing pressure to change.

A lawsuit has been filed against local and national Pi Kappa Phi chapters after an increasing history of encouraging overconsumption of alcohol as well as hazing and violence.

