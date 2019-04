This week is the annual spring clean-up for the City of Henderson, ending on Friday. This year’s Spring Cleanup Week is set for April 29th through May 3rd. Items suggested to be a part of the spring cleanup include larger items not usually picked up by city trash, but do not include construction materials or railroad ties, and especially large items need to be broken down into haulable pieces. T

Call 270-831-1224 during Spring Cleanup Week to schedule a pickup.

