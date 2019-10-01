Issues With Fire Safety Highlight Annual USI Report

A Tri-State university still faces issues with fire safety in living spaces, according to a released report.

University of Southern Indiana released the 2019 Annual Security And Fire Safety Report. The report contains information and crime statistics for the last three years, as well as descriptions on student housing fire detection and suppression systems.

According to the report, none of the 43 apartments buildings that house USI students have sprinklers or a standpipe for such a system. Also, in the same report, only 14 out of the 43 apartment buildings have a central monitor, which are apartment alarms activate fire panels which are monitored at the Public Safety Dispatch Office. The four residence halls on campus have sprinklers, standpipes, and a central monitor system.

In the report, USI states that there detectors in each apartment, pull stations outside the apartment buildings, and fire extinguishers are located in each apartment’s common area.

Also, in the report, USI released crime statistics from the last three years. Rape cases on campus went down from 5 in 2017 to 3 in 2018. Dating violence cases also went down from 9 in 2017 to 6 in 2018, as well as domestic violence cases went from 6 in 2017 to 2 in 2018.

However, stalking cases went up, from 5 in 2017 to 9 in 2018. Also, the number of Liquor Law Arrests on campus went from 10 in 2017 to 14 in 2018.

The biggest numbers were related to Drug Law and Alcohol Law Violations. There were 142 Alcohol Law violations in 2018, up from 101 in 2017. And, there were 25 drug law violations in 2018, down from 62 in 2017.

The report can be viewed at this link: https://www.usi.edu/media/5622011/2019-usi-asfsr_3.pdf

