ISP: Wrong Way Driver Causes Up to Four Crashes on I-69

Indiana State Police say a vehicle caused up to four crashes in Madison County on Wednesday.

The accident happened when a car chase was initiated by the Ingalls Police Department.

Police say the driver went the wrong way on I-69 northbound near mile marker 214, causing at least four crashes.

More than one law enforcement vehicle was hit during the incident, according to ISP.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

ISP are currently investigating the crashes and arrest.

