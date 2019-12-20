Indiana State Police Welcomes 37 New Troopers

The Indiana State Police have welcomed 37 new troopers to their ranks after the 79th ISP Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda on Dec. 19, 2019.

Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter and Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, followed by a commencement address from Mr. James R. White, a retired Indiana State Police Lieutenant.

The oath of office for the 37 new State Police officers was then delivered by The Honorable Justice Christopher M. Goff, of the Indiana Supreme Court.

Each new trooper was then presented their badge and official identification by Superintendent Carter and his staff.

The graduation marked the culmination of 25 weeks of intense training which totaled nearly 1,100 hours. Some subject areas of training included criminal and traffic law, crash investigations, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, and a host of other subjects related to modern policing.

Each graduating trooper will be assigned to one of 14 State Police Posts across Indiana. Once at their assigned district, the new troopers will spend the next three months working side by side with a series of experienced Field Training Officers.

Upon successful completion of field training, the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in their assigned district.

Comments

comments