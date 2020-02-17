Indiana State Police Vehicle Struck During Traffic Stop

On Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop near Batesville in Ripley County, Indiana.

The initial investigation by Trooper Cameron McCreary indicated that Master Trooper Daniel Elmore was conducting a traffic stop on a 2020 Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer, being driven by Roger Gladden, age 58, Mint Hill, North Carolina near the 152-mile marker on I-74 Eastbound.

Trooper Elmore’s 2013 Dodge Charger was parked behind Gladden’s trailer with its emergency lights activated.

As Trooper Elmore was outside of his vehicle speaking to Gladden, a 2012 Dodge Caravan being driven by 44-year-old Juan Martinez of Chicago, Illinois struck the rear of Trooper Elmore’s vehicle. The collision forced Trooper Elmore’s vehicle into the back of Gladden’s trailer.

After the collision, the Dodge Caravan left the south side of the roadway before overturning.

Trp. Elmore, Gladden, and Martinez were not injured in the collision.

Three people in Martinez’s vehicle were transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville for treatment of minor injuries. A six-year-old child in Martinez’s vehicle was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash, although toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Batesville Police Department, Batesville Fire Department, Batesville EMS, Ripley County EMS, and Sunman Fire Department/EMS.

