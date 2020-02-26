ISP Urges Motorist Safety for St. Patrick’s Day and NCAA Tournament

Indiana State Police (ISP) will be participating in Operation Pull Over during two of the heaviest drinking events of the year: St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament.

The increased enforcement efforts start February 28 and run through March 22. Troopers at the Evansville District will be coordinating at least one sobriety checkpoint during this enforcement period.

Additional troopers will be conducting overtime patrols to apprehend impaired drivers and to deter others from driving while impaired.

The increased patrols are part of a statewide enforcement campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, there were 433 alcohol-related crashes across Indiana in March of 2019. From those crashes, 205 people were injured and five fatalities were reported. During the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend, 65 crashes (15 percent) and one fatality occurred.

ISP Has Offered Some Important Tips on Preventing Impaired Driving This March:

Before the celebration begins, plan a safe way home.

Never drive impaired.

Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

If you do drink, use a taxi, public transportation, ridesharing service or designate a sober friend or family member, and give them your keys.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, take their keys and help make arrangements to get them home safely.

Drivers can find more safety information by visiting the Indiana State Police website.

