ISP: Two People Killed in Jennings County Crash

Two people are dead following a single vehicle crash on State Road 3 in Jennings County.

According to Indiana State Police, 20-year-old David Seropian of Scottsburg was traveling southbound on State Road 3 when his vehicle left the east side of the roadway striking a tree and overturning.

Seropian was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Shaylla Jones, 21, of Scottsburg was a passenger in Seropian’s vehicle. She also sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

The Jennings County Coroner’s Office pronounced Seropian and Jones deceased at the scene.

ISP believes Seropian may have swerved to avoid a deer that was in the roadway. Investigators believe that speed was also a contributing factor in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor although toxicology results are pending at this time.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.

The families of Seropian and Jones were both notified.

Comments

comments