ISP: Two Killed in Crash at US6 and Miami Trails

A crash involving a car and semi claimed two lives Monday morning in Marshall County.

The crash happened around 11:19 a.m. at US6 and Miami Trail.

Indiana State Police say the car was traveling southbound on Miami Trail and failed to stop at the stop sign at US6. The car continued south, running under the trailer of the semi on westbound US6.

The passengers of the car were pronounced deceased at the scene. The identities of the victims will be released pending family notification.

The semi driver was uninjured in the crash.

ISP says this investigation is ongoing.

